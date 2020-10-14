BJP's Kirit Somaiya Slams CM Uddhav Over New Unlock Guidelines, Religious Sites Still Shut

As the Maharashtra Government releases new Unlock guidelines, with no mention of re-opening religious places, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lashed out at the state for focusing on re-opening of liquor stores and not temples. "First of all, we are discussing religious places, mandir, masjid, churches, everything. Corona is such a horrible issue. People will get peace in these religious places, but Uddhav Thackeray is more interested in opening these liquor stores than worried about temples. Allow religious places to be open only for a couple of hours, only for puja," he said.

"We (BJP) will go once again to the mandir and insist that they should be open. We will convince and compel Uddhav Thackeray to come out and announce the opening of all religious places," Somaiya added.

Sanits & BJP protest in Maharashtra

Saints and devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba temple have also staged a hunger strike from 9 am onwards from October 13 against the government to reopen temples in Maharashtra. The protestors have also issued a letter to the government in this regard, said a Shirdi saint adding that the Thackeray government had become "insensitive."

Also, BJP workers demanded reopening of religious places of worship and protested outside Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai yesterday. Many of the protesters tried to enter the temple amidst heavy police deployment and barricading, but could not. Later on, the Mumbai Police detained several of these protesters.

Unlock-5 guidelines

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government announced further relaxations in the Unlock 5 phase, allowing more activities to be restarted in areas outside containment zones. For instance, Metro Rail has been allowed to operate from October 15 in a graded manner. Moreover, up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and related works from October 15.

All government and private libraries will start functioning once again from October 15 with COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and sanitization. In order to reduce crowding, markets and shops can remain open from 9 am to 9 pm from October 15. While the domestic passengers arriving at airports in Maharashtra will continue to be checked for COVID-19 symptoms, they shall no longer be stamped with indelible ink.

