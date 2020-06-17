Kirit Somaiya Slams Thackeray-led Govt For 'under-reporting' Of COVID-19 Death Reports

The opposition BJP in Maharashtra on Wednesday, June 17, lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for 'under-reporting' of Coronavirus death records. Maharashtra BJP vice president Kirit Somaiya allegedly exposed that on 16 June Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) added 862 corona related deaths, that were earlier mentioned as natural (non-corona) death. "In a statement of 16 June BMC stated total corona deaths in Mumbai 3165, 2248 as on 15 June + 862 old correction + 55 death of 16 June", Somaiyain revealed in his tweet.

2248 as on 15 June + 862 old correction + 55 death of 16 June pic.twitter.com/Z26JnKg13B — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) June 17, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Tuesday informed that 1,328 additional deaths have been added to the state's tally of COVID-19 deaths after reconciliation of figures done in a review of cases. Initially, the COVID-19 data was managed manually and now it is portal-based, Mehta added. Hence a letter was sent last week to collectors and commissioners to match total reported positive cases with final outcome namely either discharge or unfortunate deaths, he added.

"Death certificates and COVID positive cases were matched. Deaths found not reflected in the epidemiological report have now been reconciled and this has indicated an additional 5,071 positive cases which have been discharged and additional 1,328 deaths due to various causes as being COVID positive at the time of death," Mehta had told ANI.

The state's Chief Secretary had also informed this data is being put in the public domain in keeping with the state government policy of complete transparency. There is nothing to fear as the death rate remains under control and efforts are being made to further reduce them, he had said earlier.

COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra

According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry's, Maharashtra has a total of 1,13,445 Cornavirus confirmed cases and the state continues to be the worst-affected in the country. It has 50,057 active cases, 57,851 patients have recovered and 5537 have succumbed to the disease.

(With inputs from ANI)