BJP Startled By Congress Admitting To Arm-twisting Shiv Sena, Getting Written 'surrender'

After Congress leader Ashok Chavan made a shocking revelation by saying that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had sought a written assurance from Shiv Sena before extending their support in Maharashtra, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya slammed the Congress and Shiv Sena.

While interacting with Republic TV, the BJP leader opined that the former Maharashtra CM was merely following Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's strategy. "Ashok Chavan is just obeying Rahul and Sonia Gandhi's strategy. A few days back Chavan had also openly stated that they have joined Shiv Sena only for the interest of the Muslims. Shiv Sena has compromised everything just for the sake of power. We will have to wait and watch to see how much Shiv Sena will compromise," Somaiya said.

The BJP leader also took to his official Twitter handle and stated that people of Maharashtra would like to know the details of the written agreement given by Sena to the Congress Party. He also demanded Sena make the written agreement public.

Ashok Chavan says Shivsena given written undertaking to Sonia Gandhi, Congress to form Govt in Maharashtra. People of Maharashtra would like to know details The written (surrender) agreement be made Public. What & How much compromise done!!?? @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 27, 2020

'Congress is dictating the Maharashtra Government'- Kirit Somaiya

Adding to his statement further, Somaiya accused the Congress party of engaging in 'appeasement politics' and dictating the Maharashtra government. "Congress is very clear on appeasing the Muslims. They even got it in writing. They have nothing to do with Sena. From Sena angle, people of Maharashtra are worried and concerned about how much Sena will compromise. Congress is dictating the government, and NCP is running the government," the BJP leader added.

Congress Admits Arm-twisting Sena for Maha government formation

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan made a sensational revelation, where he admitted about Sonia Gandhi asking for a written assurance from Shiv Sena before extending their support for government formation in Maharashtra.

The Congress leader divulged that the saffron party and a former BJP ally had to give it in writing that his party will not act or do anything against the Constitution. The condition was accepted by Uddhav Thackeray, thus paving a path for an alliance in Maharashtra between Sena-NCP-Congress.

Ashok Chavan said, "Sonia Gandhi told us that you need to get it in writing that the government will function as per the constitution. If it deviates from the preamble we will walk out of government. We told this to Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena accepted it."

