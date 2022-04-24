Kirit Somaiya Slams Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Govt; Alleges 'attempt To Take My Life'

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya slammed the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra for an alleged attack on him by Shiv Sena workers on Saturday and claimed that an attempt was made to take his life.

Speaking exclusively to the Republic, Kirit Somaiya said, "I got the information that 70-80 Shivsainiks are about to take my life. I told this to the Police officers of Khar police station when I was there. They said that they have taken all the measures and nothing will happen. And when they took me out of the police station, they left me with 70-80 people(Shivsainiks)."

He claimed that with the help of the police, Shivasaniks were there to take his life.

"The attempt to take my life was done with the help of the police," Somaiya said. Referring to the attack on him, Somaiya said, "Car was damaged. Shoes, stones, glass bottles, were thrown at us."

The BJP leader further added that a fake FIR was registered in his name. "I went to the Bandra police station after the attack. There the deputy commissioner of police made us wait for like 2.5 hours. And then they made a fake FIR in my name. And asked me to sign it," he said. "I told them it’s a fake. And then I gave a protest letter to the police," he further added.

"This clearly means that the attack happened under the guidance of Uddhav Thackeray and the Mumbai Police Commissioner," Kirit Somaiya said.

While blaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the fake FIR, Somaiya said, "It's the job of Shiv Sena to make fake FIRs against people." On the allegations made by Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, on him, he said, "He has failed to prove his allegations. There is no truth in his allegations."

'Attack sponsored by Thackeray Govt'

In a press conference, earlier on Sunday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused Uddhav Thackeray of the attack on him on Saturday outside the Khar police station. He said, "I informed the police station in the evening that I will come to the police station by 9:30 in the night. After I arrived at the Khar station, more than 70 Shivsainiks were there on the premises of the police station. I warned the police that they will attack me. The police officers told me personally that they have already taken proper measures and nothing will happen." Somaiya said that Mumbai Police Commissioner CP Pandey was responsible for the attack. He also claimed that the commissioner was working on the directions from CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Somaiya also announced that he had a discussion with the Union Cabinet secretary on Sunday and soon a BJP delegation will go to Delhi and will give reports to the Union Home Secretary.

Kirit Somaiya attacked

After the Mumbai police arrested independent Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over the Hanuman Chalisa row on Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that Shiv Sena workers were creating ruckus outside the Khar Police Station.

He stated that he was injured as heavy stone-pelting took place outside the police station. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader wrote, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shivsena Gundas, my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station."

Earlier on Saturday while speaking to the media, Kirit Somaiya slammed the Maharashtra government's 'Mafia Raj' and said that this was going to be the end of the 'Ravanraj'.

He further questioned, "Why is Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray uncomfortable with Hanuman Chalisa despite being a son of Hindu Samrat?", adding that he will be meeting the Ranas in the police station. It is pertinent to mention here that Navneet Rana had earlier sought help from Devendra Fadnavis and Narayan Rane.