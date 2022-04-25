Kirit Somaiya To File Complaint Against Police Officers For 'manipulating FIR' Post Attack

BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya will go to Khar Police station on Tuesday, April 26, to file a complaint against police officers for manipulating an FIR, in connection with an alleged attack on him by Shiv Sena workers. This comes after the Union Home Ministry sought a report from the Maharashtra Government over the alleged attack on Somaiya. Earlier in the day after arriving in Delhi, BJP leader Somaiya slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government and claimed that a “terror-like situation” prevailed in Maharashtra.

The BJP leader took to Twitter and stated:

Mumbai Police Circulated a

*FAKE FIR " of Mine about 23 April Assault



I have not filed any FIR. Bandra Police Station refused to register My FIR on 23 April



I will file complaint tomorrow 12 noon at Khar Police Station against this Criminal Conspiracy of Bogus Manipulated FIR — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 25, 2022

Kirit Somaiya along with a delegation of the BJP met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed the situation in Maharashtra amid the Hanuman Chalisa row. He stated that the Union Home Secretary has assured justice concerning the issue and a special team from Delhi will be sent if the situation intensifies further.

"We had a detailed discussion with the Union Home Secretary on the situation in Maharashtra. He assured us that he is taking this matter into concern and if necessary, a special team from Delhi will be sent to Maharashtra," BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said.

"Union Home Secretary has assured us that they will take necessary action to control the situation. We also demanded that special teams be formed and sent to Maharashtra to investigate the case," the BJP leader added.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attacked

On Saturday, BJP's Kirit Somaiya had come under attack despite having Z security cover as he was leaving Khar Police Station, after attempting to meet MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his SUV was shattered as a result of stone-pelting. According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack which purportedly took place in the presence of Mumbai Police personnel, who took no action against the attackers and instead registered a fake FIR against him. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to the Union Home Secretary demanding an inquiry into the incident and strict action against the officials responsible.

Image: Twitter/@KiritSomaiya