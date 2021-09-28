Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday showed confidence over the arrest of Maharashtra cabinet minister Hasan Mushrif. After filing a money-laundering case, the BJP leader is all set to file a police complaint of fraud, forgery, and cheating against Mushrif. Earlier, NCP leader Hasan Mushrif had also said that he will be filing a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Somaiya.

Kirit Somaiya: "Hasan Mushrif will go to jail definitely"

Maharashtra | I'll visit Kohlapur and will register a police complaint of fraud, forgery, and cheating against (cabinet minister) Hasan Mushrif. The minister has looted hundreds of crores. He will go to jail definitely: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (27.09) pic.twitter.com/ZQ0M0SfKK1 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

BJP leader Somaiya has currently embarked upon "Kolhapur Yatra" with party Karyakartas (workers). Somaiya also said after he unearthed a "scam" against Mushrif, the latter went to meet Pawar and then got himself admitted to a hospital. Mushrif was admitted to the hospital and was under medical supervision earlier on September 18.

Kirit Somaiya says he is 'fearful'

While speaking to reporters, the BJP leader added that he is a little 'fearful' claiming MVA leaders disappear whenever scams are unearthed against them. He cited the examples of Anil Deshmukh (NCP), (Pratap) Sarnaik and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. "Similarly, I unearthed a scam of Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul but he also went and got admitted in hospital," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have a new pattern, alleges the BJP leader.

"I am a little fearful. Earlier, when I used to unearth scams of ministers from the MVA government, the concerned ministers and leaders used to disappear. Anil Deshmukh (NCP) disappeared, (Pratap) Sarnaik was missing for six months. Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh also disappeared but is currently in the state. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have started a new pattern. The moment I unearth a scam against a leader, he gets admitted in hospital," Somaiya said.

BJP vs MVA - The blame game

At first, the BJP leader had filed a complaint with Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif family and Appasaheb Nalwade Gadhinglaj Taluka S.S.K. Ltd. Later, the NCP leader had said that he will be filing a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Somaiya. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab had filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Kirit Somaiya.

It all started after BJP ex-MP Kirit Somaiya, last week alleged NCP leader Mushrif of involved in money laundering and Benami property. Later, the BJP leader was detained at Karad while he was on the way to Kolhapur from Mumbai recently. Somaiya was detained at Karad Railway station as section 144 has been imposed across Maharashtra on September 20-21 to avoid crowding at Ganapati Visarjan amid COVID spread.