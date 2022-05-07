In a key development on Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya announced that he will meet the NIA next week in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case. Accompanied by MLC Niranjan Davkhare and MLA Sanjay Kelkar, Somaiya met family members of Hiren at their Thane residence. Speaking to the media later, Somaiya revealed that he would urge the NIA to investigate the manner in which Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze- the key accused in the businessman's murder were reinducted into the police force. He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray played a role in this process.

The former Lok Sabha MP said, "Today, they (Hiren's kin) are having a sound sleep. Two days ago, NIA clearly said in the affidavit that Mansukh Hiren is a victim. The Uddhav Thackeray government and its mafia police had dubbed Mansukh Hiren a murderer and blackmailer initially. The family is expecting that I will meet NIA next week. The two murderers- Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze, Shiv Sena office-bearers, were appointed illegally by Uddhav Thackeray. That process should be probed and the role of the CMO in extortion and murder should be examined."

The NIA's affidavit came on a bail application filed by Sharma in the Bombay High Court. It claimed that the ex-encounter specialist was paid Rs.45 lakh by Vaze to kill Hiren. Suspended on multiple occasions, Sharma had taken voluntary retirement in 2019 and unsuccessfully contested the Maharashtra Assembly polls from Nalasopara on a Shiv Sena ticket. The matter will now come up for hearing on July 17.

Met Mansukh Hiren Family alongwith Sanjay Kelkar MLA and Niranjan Davkhare.

Now Family feels relaxed.



At last it's proved that Mansukh Hiren is Victim & Pradip Sharma & Sachin Vaze are Killers.



I will meet NIA next week to insist to investigate How Sharma & Vaze reinducted pic.twitter.com/HVKlRdvass — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 7, 2022

Mansukh Hiren's death

At around 3 pm on 25 February 2021, the security officer of Antilia - Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai - informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. Twenty sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis produced CDR claiming that the then API was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, 2021, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and dismissed from the force two months later. On the other hand, Pradeep Sharma was taken into custody on June 17. At present, both Vaze and Sharma are in judicial custody.