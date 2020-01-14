BJP Demands Answers Over Viral Video Of Nawab Malik's Brother Slapping Labourers

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday has slammed NCP leader Nawab Malik and his brother Kaptan Malik and urged them to give a clarification of the video in which Kaptan Malik is seen beating labourers. Somaiya also slammed the Uddhav Thakeray-led government in Maharashtra for serving Dayanand School in Mumbai with a notice asking them not to use their premises for hosting any political event. Earlier, a video of Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik's brother Kaptan Malik slapping two labourers had gone viral.

'They need to clarify the matter'

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. I urge Kaptan Malik or Thackeray-government's spokesperson, Nawab Malik to address the matter and clear it because people are asking questions. They need to clarify the matter, how it happened, why it happened and answer all questions."

READ | Ex-BJP MP Mum On Use Of School Premises For CAA Awareness

Somaiya also questioned the Maharashtra government for issuing a notice to a school in Maharashtra on Monday. The BJP leader said, "Officials targeted the school in Matunga despite not having anything to do in the matter. I have registered a complaint with the police because the circular of Maharashtra government is general but the notice served to Dayanand School by the Education ministry demands explanation of participation in any CAA event."

"I have urged the police to investigate the matter. I am sure that there will be strict action against the official who has sent this illegal notice," he added.

READ | Narasimha Rao Calls Kerala Govt's Challenge To CAA In SC A "mature" Move

Maharashtra Government issues notice to school in Mumbai

Maharashtra government's school education department on Monday issued a notice to all schools in the state asking them not to use their premises to host any political event, a move which has invited criticism from the BJP. Sources in the department said the notice has been issued to the management of schools to ensure students are kept away from any political event. The move came after it was reported that the BJP had organised a talk on the CAA at a school in the Matunga area last week.

READ | CAA Protests: People On Streets As Things To Be Said Inside Parliament Were Not Said, Says Court

READ | BJP's Kirit Somaiya Calls For Investigations To Continue In 'Free Kashmir' Poster Case

(Image Credits: ANI)