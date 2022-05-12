Kirit Somaiya Vows To End 'mafiagiri' After Meeting Rana Couple; To Meet Lok Sabha Speaker

To express solidarity, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana at their Delhi residence on Thursday along with party MP Gopal Shetty. Speaking to the media later, Somaiya stated that he had inquired about their well-being. Maintaining that BJP will leave no stone unturned to end the purported misuse of the police machinery in Maharashtra, the former Lok Sabha MP revealed that he will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla very soon over the threats directed at the Ranas.

Kirit Somaiya said, 'We will bury you in a 20-feet deep pit. The preparation for final rites is done'. Uddhav Thackeray's loudspeaker Sanjay Raut gives such an open threat and the Police Commissioner is sleeping! A threat is given to eliminate an MP and MLA. This is a very serious matter. I am also going to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker. I was at the Khar Police Station. 5 police officers were sitting with me on the first floor. On the floor above, the Rana couple was thrown behind the bars. And, downstairs, 80 Shiv Sainiks were spouting threats and abuses. We will not stop until we end the 'mafiagiri' of Uddhav Thackeray."

Rana couple released from jail

Though Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

In the wee hours of April 24, the Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC. On the same day, they were sent to judicial custody till May 6. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. While they were granted bail on May 4, they were released from jail a day later.

Though the state government immediately moved the Sessions Court seeking a non-bailable warrant against them for violating a condition by speaking to the media about their case, they were asked to appear before it on May 18. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Rana couple announced that they will perform an Aarti at the old Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, Delhi on May 14- the day on which Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to hold a rally. Moreover, Navneet Rana challenged him to contest elections against her from any seat.