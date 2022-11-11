Kirit Somaiya Welcomes Jitendra Awhad Arrest; 'Wouldn't Have Happened In Uddhav's Regime'

A rigorous campaign by Republic Media Network against Jitendra Awhad and his supporters after they recently stalled the screening of the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' and physically assaulted a cinemagoer has now created a significant impact. The police have now arrested the NCP leader over the incident. Reacting to the significant development, BJP and other parties across the political spectrum have welcomed the move by the Mumbai police.

BJP's Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter and said, "I appreciate Shinde Fadnavis's government's action against Gundaism and arrest of Jitendra Awhad. I also want Govt to take strong action against Awhad in the long pending Anant Karmuse case."

After tweeting, Somaiya spoke to Republic and said, "I appreciate the action taken by the Shinde government. A person, a leader, an MLA, and an ex-minister go into the theatre and hits someone. If this would have happened during Uddhav Thackeray's regime, the arrest might not have happened. I urge the state government that strong action must be taken against Jitendra Awhad." Manoj Kotak of the BJP also hailed the arrest, and while speaking to Republic, he said "This is a victory of democracy."



MNS leader Amey Khopkar also welcomed Awhad's arrest and told Republic, "He should have been arrested. It is good that he is arrested. How can you hit someone? such hooliganism should stop. This is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's state. We will not tolerate such things here."

Meanwhile, in a bizarre attempt to question Jitendra Awhad's arrest, NCP's Supriya Sule said that there was a lot of pressure on the Mumbai police from the 'top' to arrest Awhad. In a press conference, Sule said, "Maharashtra police is the finest in the country. We are proud of our police, but they said there was a lot of pressure from the top, to arrest Jitendra Awhad."

Jitendra Awhad & goons assault moviegoers

On Monday, former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister, Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie at a multiplex in Thane on Monday. The screening of the 'Har Har Mahadev' movie was not only stopped but his supporters also thrashed the audience.

In the viral clip, the NCP leader was seen doing some damage control. He allegedly tried to offer some money to the victims. "I won't take it", the person whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak further, the ex-cabinet minister told him to 'be silent' by putting a finger on his lips.