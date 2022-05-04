On Wednesday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya welcomed the Mumbai Session Court Judgement of granting bail to Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Somaiya said it's shocking that Hanuman Chalisa has become "Raj Droh" (treason) under the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

"I welcome the court's decision. It certainly hasn't come out of the shock that anybody trying to recite Hanuman Chalisa...the Uddhav Thackeray government labelled "Raj Droh" (treason)," said Kirit Somaiya.

"It is certainly shocking and a lesson for the whole of Maharashtra," the BJP leader added.

Welcome Hon Court Judgement to release Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana on Bail. — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 4, 2022

Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana granted bail by Mumbai Sessions Court

The Mumbai sessions court on May 4 granted bail to Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa row. The bail has been granted over the bonds of Rs 50,000 each with one or more surety of the same amount. The court has warned the Rana couple against tampering with any evidence and has refrained them from speaking to the media about the case. The bail will be cancelled if any of the court's conditions is breached or a similar offence is committed.

The bail comes in connection with the sedition case lodged against them for allegedly "trying to incite communal violence by reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray's house". On May 1, the Mumbai court sent the Rana couple to judicial custody till May 6. The couple was arrested on April 23.

Navneet, Ravi Rana apprehended by Mumbai Police

Amidst the ongoing row over loudspeaker usage in Maharashtra, high voltage drama unfolded outside independent MP Navneet Rana's residence in Mumbai after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the couple, the Mumbai Police on April 23 arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. The BJP has come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing its power.

(Image: PTI/ANI)