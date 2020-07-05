COVID-19: Kirit Somaiya Urges Maha Govt For Aggressive Action Plan To Protect Mumbai Cops

As Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected COVID state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urging him to roll out more "aggressive" action plan to protect Mumbai policemen who have contracted the coronavirus disease.

In his letter, Somaiya said that he has met more than 6,000 infected Mumbai policemen and believes that taking preventive measures for them is the need of the hour.

"Today I visited Marol Police COVID Care Centre. Earlier, I have visited Kalina Care Center and more than 1 dozen police stations in Mumbai, interacted with police constables, officials and family members. More than 6,000 police/family members are found infected/sick, 500 active positive and 40 dead due to COVID," the letter read.

"I request that a more aggressive action plan is necessary to take care, prevention, and protection for the Mumbai Police Force.

Meanwhile, A 50-year-old assistant police inspector and a head constable posted in Mumbai have died due to COVID-19, officials said on Friday. A total of 40 police personnel have died due to COVID-19 in Mumbai. So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 64 police personnel including four officers in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Crosses 2 Lakh COVID Cases

Hitting another alarming milestone, Maharashtra on Saturday crossed over 2 lakh Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 7074 cases reported in the past 24 hours - single highest daily surge. The state also saw 3395 patients recover, taking the recovered tally to 1,08,082 and recovery rate at 54.02%. The state also saw 295 fatalities - of which 124 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining 171 are from the previous period. Maharashtra COVID-19 tally stands at 2,00,064 cases with 8671 fatalities.

(with inputs from ANI)