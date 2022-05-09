Kirit Somaiya's Wife Files Police Complaint Against Sanjay Raut Over 'false Statements'

On Monday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Dr. Medha filed a police complaint against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for alleging her involvement in an Rs.100 crore toilet scam. She had also sent him a defamation notice on April 30 in this regard warning him of legal action if an apology is not issued within 48 hours. In her complaint addressed to the Senior Police Inspector of the Mulund Police Station, she accused Raut of making malicious and unwarranted statements against her despite knowing the correct set of facts in the case.

Dr. Medha Somaiya who is a professor of Organic Chemistry at Ruia College affirmed, "I say that the said statements of the accused Sanjay Raut were printed, published and was viral on social media, which has caused great personal loss and have harmed my reputation and dignity. I say that the said statements were made with an intention to criminally intimidate me. I say that the said intentional statements of Sanjay Raut, the accused, was to threaten me so as to cause harm to my reputation and my character."

Apart from holding her and NGO Yuvak Pratisthan responsible for the purported toilet scam, Raut also claimed that the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing is planning to order an investigation into the same. Dr.Somaiya maintained that the Shiv Sena spokesperson made these statements without any proof to merely gain publicity and outrage her modesty. Hence, she urged the police to register an FIR against Raut under Sections 503 (Criminal intimidation), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 ( Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Here is a copy of the police complaint:

Prof Dr Medha Somaiya filed Complaint against Sanjay Raut at Mulund East Police Station, demanding actions under IPC 503, 506, 509 for Character Assanition charging ₹100 crore Toilet Scams@BJP4India pic.twitter.com/7VfWRVM2DZ — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 9, 2022

Kirit Somaiya-Shiv Sena tiff

A two-time member of Lok Sabha who was denied a ticket in the 2019 General Election, Kirit Somaiya has been at the forefront of making corruption allegations against Shiv Sena leaders since the formation of the MVA government. In April, the Mumbai Police registered a case against the BJP leader and his son Neil Somaiya over the misappropriation of funds collected for saving decommissioned aircraft INS Vikrant from being scrapped. While Shiv Sena leaders such as Raut echoed this charge, the Somaiya father-son duo obtained pre-arrest bail from the Bombay High Court.

On April 23, Somaiya's SUV came under attack despite having Z security cover when he was leaving the Khar Police Station after meeting Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his SUV was shattered as a result of the stone-pelting. According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack which purportedly took place in the presence of Mumbai Police personnel.