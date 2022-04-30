Kirit Somaiya’s Wife Sends Defamation Notice To Sanjay Raut, Demands Apology Within 48 Hrs

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya has sent a defamation notice to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in response to his 'false and frivolous allegations' against her in connection with a Rs 100 crore Toilet scam. In her notice, Medha Somaiya has sought an apology letter from Raut and has threatened to retaliate legally if the letter was not issued within 48 hours.

"Dr Medha Somaiya and Yuvak Pratishan are indulged into Rs 100 crore toilet scam' has been published and circulated in the public domain in Electronic and Print Media without any documentary proofs. Dr Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya is a professor for 35 years, earlier with Ruia College and now with Tata Institue of Social Science TISS," read the notice.

It added, "Mr Raut's continuous defamatory statements/comments, which are completely false, frivolous, unwarranted, fake, malafide, without application of mind, without any record/and or information and are only made to demean our chief's reputation and goodwill, thereby leading to Character Assassination."

Calling the Offences Punishable under Sections 500,501 and 506 read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, an 'unconditional public apology' has been sought by her within 48 hours.

Kirit Somaiya at loggerheads with MVA Govt

Notably, Lok Sabha member Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya are also facing a legal case pertaining to the alleged misappropriation of funds collected in the name of saving the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier ship Vikrant, which was scrapped in 2014.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has accused the Somaiyas of misappropriating Rs 50 crore from the public for the save INS Vikrant campaign. Interim protection from arrest has been granted to the father-son duo until June 14 by the Bombay HC.

Against the backdrop of the allegations, Somaiya's SUV came under a shocking attack last week when he was leaving Khar Police Station after his attempt to meet MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana. The BJP leader sustained an injury after the window of his car was shattered as a result of the alleged stone-pelting by 70-80 Shiv Sena workers.

In turn, the Bandra Police registered a 'bogus FIR' in his name, he alleged. A petition has been lodged by him in the Bombay HC in connection with the attack and the fake FIR.