BJP's Kirit Somaiya Calls Amulya's 'Pro-Pak' Sloganeering A Reflection Of Owaisi's Agenda

Former Lok Sabha MP, Kirit Somaiya, slammed the pro-Pak sloganeer Amulya Leona and AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan for his communal statement on Friday, February 21. He targeted AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi and claimed that he is creating an atmosphere of hate in the country. Somaiya further said that criminal proceedings should be initiated against Waris Pathan.

Kirit Somaiya slams Amulya Leona, Waris Pathan

Talking about the pro-Pakistan slogans made by Amulya Leona in Bengaluru at an AIMIM rally, Kirit Somaiya said, "A young girl came from the stage of AIMIM and started raising pro-Pakistan slogans. This is happening due to the atmosphere created by Owaisi and his party."

Read: Giriraj Singh won't stay out of communal spat; slams Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Cong & RJD

He further slammed the AIMIM spokesperson and said, "We are not only shocked but sad. Once again there is planning to create 1947 like situation in India. What Waris Pathan is saying is a replica of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Criminal proceeding should be initiated against Waris Pathan"

Read: Amulya's father reacts to her 'Pakistan Zindabad' chant; says "What she said is wrong"

Amulya's statement on Owaisi's platform

The commotion at the event in Bengaluru erupted as an activist named Amulya managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans -- 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad’. She seemingly wanted to differentiate between 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' but organisers and cops on duty whisked her away. Owaisi said, "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare Liye Bharat Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Rahega." after rushing on to the stage.

Read: Tejashwi Yadav demands Waris Pathan's arrest, calls AIMIM, 'BJP-aligned extremists'

Waris Pathan’s controversial statement

While threatening '15 crore will be tough on 100 crores' along similar lines, the former Byculla MLA and AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally was seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

Read: MQM chief Altaf Hussain says Sindhis want liberation from slavery of Punjab in Pakistan