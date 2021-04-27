Kirron Kher Donates Rs 1 Crore From MPLADS For Purchase Of Ventilators Amid COVID-19 Surge

Chandigarh BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to announce that she is donating Rs 1 crore from the MPLADS funds for the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients as the country fights the pandemic. Haryana on Monday recorded the biggest single-day jump in COVID-related fatalities with 75 deaths while the state also registered yet another big jump in infections with 11,504 cases.

"With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with my city, my Chandigarh, my people," Kher wrote on Twitter. She also attached a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner UT Chandigarh, Mandip Singh Brar.

This is not the first time Kirron Kher has come forward to help. In March last year, she had released funds worth Rs 1 crore from her Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for the procurement of essential items to battle COVID-19 in the city.

Anupam Kher on Kirron Kher suffering from cancer

Anupam Kher earlier in April confirmed that his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote that he was issuing a statement to avoid rumours ‘getting the better of the situation’ on Kirron Kher’s diagnosis. This was after BJP President of Chandigarh, Arun Sood's statement about her cancer diagnosis had gone viral.

The A Wednesday star stated that they were ‘blessed’ about her treatment being handled by a ‘phenomenal set of doctors.’ He also wrote that she was a ‘fighter’ and 'took things on.' Kher also highlighted she being ‘all heart’ as the reason for her being showered with immense love by people. He conveyed his gratitude for the support, as he shared that she was on her way to recovery.