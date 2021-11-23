Kirti Azad Joins TMC In Delhi; Says 'Will Work Under Mamata's Leadership Till Retirement'

In a major development on the political front, Congress leader Kirti Azad on Tuesday, November 23, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in New Delhi after meeting the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the South Avenue. According to sources, Azad who switched to Congress from BJP in 2019, is distressed over the Congress leadership particularly with Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, after joining TMC, Kirti Azad said, “I don't belong to any religion or caste. I'm just a team member who wish to work for the welfare of the country.”

Lauding Mamata Banerjee's work towards the welfare of the people, Azad said that he is grateful to be welcomed by the TMC that directs the country in the right direction.

He also mentioned, “I will work under her leadership till I retire from politics. Will resist all attempts to divide society".

Top political leaders join TMC

Three political leaders Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar, and Pavan Varma joined TMC in the presence of TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Delhi.

In December 2015, Kirti Azad, cricketer-turned-politician, was suspended from the BJP for openly targeting the then Union finance minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in Delhi and District Cricket Association. He then joined Congress in 2018.

While Ashok Tanwar was a senior Congress leader and an MP from Sirsa during the period 2009-2014. He also served as president of the party's Haryana unit. But later in 2019, he quit the Congress days before the Haryana Assembly elections and launched his own party, Apna Bharat Morcha, in February this year.

Pavan Varma who was a former advisor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was expelled in 2020 from the ruling JD(U). He served as the national general secretary and spokesperson of the JD(U).

