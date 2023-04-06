Kishan Reddy Calls Bandi Sanjay Arrest 'undemocratic'; 'KCR's Anarchic Rule Is Visible'

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the "undemocratic" arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Reddy alleged that the BJP leader was arrested to divert the people's attention, asserting that the saffron party is not afraid of cases and jails.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, G Kishan Reddy said, "Bandi Sanjay's arrest is undemocratic. His's arrest was to divert people's attention. BJP leaders are not afraid of cases and jails. Lakhs of BJP workers are ready to go to jail for the sake of the people."

The Union Minister slammed CM KCR, saying, "Sanjay was tortured like a terrorist. It is alleged that the police arrested Bandi Sanjay just to see happiness in KCR's eyes. He said that as the elections are approaching, KCR's anarchic rule is visible."

Telangana BJP chief sent to 14-day judicial custody

Saffron party's Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay who was arrested by police on Tuesday night was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday by a court. Notably, his arrest is said to have transpired after his alleged involvement in a secondary school paper leak case came to the fore. In the remand copy, police mentioned Bandi as accused number one and booked him under sections 120(B), 420, 447, 505(1)(b) and Section 4(a), 6r/w8 of T.S. Public examination (prevention of malpractices) Act-1997.

Meanwhile, Bandi's lawyer said that they are planning to challenge the order in High Court on Thursday. "We will be filing a contempt proceeding against the investigative officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow," Advocate Karuna Sagar said on Wednesday, ANI reported.

According to an official from the Telangana BJP chief's office, the arrest was made to cover up the recent failure of the KCR government regarding school and job examinations. It is pertinent to mention that apart from Bandi Sanjay, 3 others including BJP MLA Dubbaka Raghunandan Rao were also sent to judicial custody in the matter.