Kishan Reddy Confident Of BJP's Victory In 2023 Telangana Polls, Hails Dubbak By-poll Win

Basking in BJP's recent by-poll victory for the lone seat in Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday expressed confidence in the party winning the assembly elections of 2023 in the state.

"The people of Telangana and especially Hyderabad are fed up with the nepotism politics in Telangana and we are sure that BJP is going to form the government in the upcoming 2023 general elections," said Reddy.

"We have taken a clear image of how the party must work in the state to win the hearts of people thus leading to the formation of BJP government in 2023. The best example is the recent Dubbak by-elections. In the Dubbak by-elections, it was clear that people are inclined towards BJP and are willing to teach a lesson to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)," he added.

'People of Telangana tired'

Besides the MoS, even National OBC Morcha President of BJP, K Laxman said that the party is working towards winning the 2023 elections, despite having ample time ahead of the elections.

"The people of Telangana state are tired of TRS and its politics and are turning towards BJP for hope. In the recent Bihar election, everyone said that NDA is going to face a failure in the state but on the contrary NDA formed the government," he said.

"So, even the people of Telangana are hoping for a change in their life. And we aim to achieve this by bringing BJP into power in 2023 and we are working into this," added Laxman.

The burst of confidence among the BJP leaders with regards to Telangana follows the Dubbak by-election triumph. BJP won by a margin of 1,079 votes as it garnered 63,352 votes to win the constituency against the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS which won 62,273 votes. The BJP registered a massive victory in the by-elections which were held on 58 seats in 11 states across the country, besides winning the crucial Bihar Assembly Elections too.

