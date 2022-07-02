Kishan Reddy Hits Back At KTR's Open Letter To BJP: 'No Need To Learn From Corrupt Party'

Amid the ongoing National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Hyderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has come out and taken a dig at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The leader stated that the BJP is becoming stronger in the state.

Reddy also slammed the TRS by stating that they indulge in 'digressed politics' and that they have used public money to advertise against BJP.

While speaking to the media, Reddy said, "CM’s son cannot become CM. BJP is getting stronger, they (TRS) are scared that their chair will go. They’re misusing public money to advertise against us. KCR is indulging in digressed politics in Telangana."

Reddy, who is in Hyderabad to take part in the two-day National Executive Meeting of the BJP, further lauded the party by saying that everyone in their party has got the opportunity to become a Chief Minister, Prime Minister, or even President. The BJP, he added, does not engage in corruption or 'parivaar raj.'

Giving a fitting reply to Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao's statement that the BJP should learn from the KCR government, Reddy said, “We do not do corruption and parivaar raj. We have a democracy, even a normal worker becomes CM, PM and president. We don’t need to learn from such a corrupt party.”

KT Rama Rao tell PM Modi to learn from TRS

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday to attend Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national executive meeting, Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao wrote an open letter to PM, stating that he should learn from the policies implemented by the KCR government.

In his open letter to PM Modi, Telangana Minister KTR took a jibe at the BJP leadership while welcoming Prime Minister and other BJP leaders to the state, claiming that the decision by the saffron party to host its National Executive meeting here in Hyderabad, was not unexpected as the backwardness of the so-called "double engine" states has made BJP opt for a 'progressive place' like Hyderabad for their meetings.

In his letter, the TRS leader asked PM Modi to learn from the Telangana government saying, 'Aao-Dekho-Seekho' (come, see and learn) ahead of PM Modi's scheduled visit to Hyderabad. Prime Minister should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, and schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled states which are being troubled by double engines, KTR stated. He also said that the BJP will not get a better place than Telangana to reinvent itself and give a fresh start to their politics which works for the development.

