MoS Home Affairs Kishan Reddy Shares Glimpses Of His Morning Routine On Janata Curfew Day

As the entire nation observes Janta Curfew in an effort to the wake of the surge in the number of cases of Coronavirus, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has shared glimpses of how he spent his morning.

In furtherance to our PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s call for #JantaCurfew, I began my day with a refreshing start by performing yoga indoors, taking a walk around the house, gardening & watering the plants. Later fed ducks with their meal while following all hygiene protocols. pic.twitter.com/K9Xf1xUhhQ — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) March 22, 2020

The Janta Curfew appears to have has received a stunning response, with the entire nation observing a self-imposed lockdown in a bid to tackle the dreadful virus which is spreading at an alarming rate. Due to the self-imposed curfew, different popular places across the country which are normally crowd pullers, now wear a desolate look.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed and appealed to citizens to not step out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

Coronavirus Crisis

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh worldwide, with the number of deaths over 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 350 confirmed cases and six deaths (two deaths on Sunday) while 24 cases have completely recovered and been discharged.

