MoS Home Affairs Kishan Reddy Shares Glimpses Of His Morning Routine On Janata Curfew Day

Politics

Janata Curfew received a stunning response with entire nation observing self-imposed lockdown to tackle Coronavirus which is spreading at an alarming rate

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kishan Reddy

As the entire nation observes Janta Curfew in an effort to the wake of the surge in the number of cases of Coronavirus, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has shared glimpses of how he spent his morning.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's 'Janta Curfew' Kicks In; City Streets Deserted

The Janta Curfew appears to have has received a stunning response, with the entire nation observing a self-imposed lockdown in a bid to tackle the dreadful virus which is spreading at an alarming rate. Due to the self-imposed curfew, different popular places across the country which are normally crowd pullers, now wear a desolate look

READ | BREAKING: This Is The Press Note Regarding Lockdown In 75 Districts In India Amid COVID-19

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed and appealed to citizens to not step out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

Coronavirus Crisis

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh worldwide, with the number of deaths over 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 350 confirmed cases and six deaths (two deaths on Sunday) while 24 cases have completely recovered and been discharged.

MASSIVE: Railways Suspends All Passenger Train Operations Till March 31

First Published:
COMMENT
