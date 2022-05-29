Kishan Reddy Slams Owaisi's 'BJP Only After Mughals' Remark; 'Don't Need His Certificate'

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy rejected Owaisi's remark of 'BJP-RSS is only after Mughals' and said he is selling & telling stories and the party doesn't require his certificate. In a controversial statement during a speech in Bhiwandi, Mumbai Owaisi had declared India was formed after four major migrations from various continents and countries, however, 'the BJP-RSS always picked up on Mughals.'

The debate over the Mughals has its roots in the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque case, which the Hindu side is claiming was originally a Temple, later razed by the Mughal King, Aurangzeb. The issue further gained traction after Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi visited and paid respects before the tomb of Aurangzeb, located in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

Reddy took a dig at the AIMIM Chief and said he was selling and telling stories.

"Numerous Hindus had to leave their residence under Owaisi's leadership. Because of the Goondaism of MLAs and other representatives of the Majlis party, many Dalits also had to leave their houses. We don't want the certificate of Majlis party given to us nor to our government," Reddy told ANI.

Owaisi said 'numerous migrations led to the formation of India'

AIMIM leader Asaddudin Owaisi addressing a rally in Mumbai's Bhiwandi claimed India doesn't belong to the political leaders of today's times but is native to the Adivasis and the Dravidians. "India is neither mine, nor Thackeray's, nor Modi-Shah's. If India belongs to anyone, it's Dravidians and Adivasis but BJP-RSS are only after Mughals. India was formed after people migrated from Africa, Iran, Central Asia, East Asia."

'Why BJP-RSS doesn't object to Ashoka and Pushyamitra who massacred people ?': Owaisi

Earlier in a rally in Gujarat's Surat, Owaisi questioned the BJP-RSS combined, while referring to the massacres that King Ashoka and Pushyamitra perpetrated and asked why no fingers have been pointed against them and only the Muslims are being targeted. “Pushyamitra destroyed Baudh temples but they will not talk about it. They only want to go and look under the Taj Mahal,” Owaisi further said. He further took a jibe at the Hindu side claiming that temples were destroyed to make monuments like the Taj Mahal and the Qutub Minar, by saying that he could also make similar claims. “I can also claim that there is a mosque under PM's home, I want it excavated.”

