Kishan Reddy Slams TRS' Claims: 'Telangana Didn't Contribute To Smart Cities For 6 Years'

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hit back at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi for blaming the Centre regarding the implementation of the Smart Cities initiative in the state. The leader asserted that the government provided funds worth Rs 392 crore on time.

Reddy accused CM Rao for failing to transfer the matching share of the state government towards the completion of the work for the two smart cities - Karimnagar and Warangal. Moreover, the minister also claimed that the funds released by the Centre were also transferred by the state to the respective smart cities after delays and only after constant follow-up.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from Secunderabad took a dig at KCR, stating that out of the total funds of Rs 1000 crore allocated for the smart cities in Telangana, Rs 392 crore were released from 2015-16. “Recently, the Farmhouse family tried to shift the blame of poor implementation of Smart Cities in Telangana, on the Government of India. The fact is that since 2015-2016, GoI has released Rs. 392 crores of the total Rs. 1,000 crore allocated for Smart Cities in Telangana.”

Recently, the Farmhouse family tried to shift the blame of poor implementation of Smart Cities in Telangana, on the Government of India.



Fact is that since 2015-2016, GoI has released Rs. 392 crores of the total Rs. 1,000 crore allocated for Smart Cities in Telangana pic.twitter.com/2AeVHHQdhn — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 27, 2022

‘Telangana didn’t release a single rupee in 6 years’: Reddy

The Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of north-eastern region (DoNER), Reddy informed that Telangana, since the inception of the Smart Cities Mission, didn’t allocate a single rupee for the mission, when according to the model, states and Centre follow a 50:50 share pattern. “Smart Cities Mission is based on a 50:50 sharing model where Government of India & State government contribute equally. However, Govt of Telangana did not release a single rupee till 2021-2022 - 6 years after the Govt of India initiated the release of its share.”

Smart Cities Mission is based on a 50:50 sharing model where Government of India & State government contribute equally.

However, Govt of Telangana did not release a single rupee till 2021-2022 - 6 years after the Govt of India initiated the release of its share. pic.twitter.com/udg0NQppih — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 27, 2022

Moreover, it took many years for the state government to transfer the total funds released by the Centre to the smart cities - Karimnagar and Warangal, Reddy said. It was only after the pressure created by the Centre that the funds were released, the leader added. “Even funds released by Govt of India towards smart cities were transferred by the Government of Telangana to Karimnagar and Warangal after a lag of many years. Only after pressure from GoI did State Govt contribute its share & transfer GoI share money to Karimnagar & Warangal.”

Even funds released by Govt of India towards smart cities were transferred by the Government of Telangana to Karimnagar and Warangal after a lag of many years.



Only after pressure from GoI did State Govt contribute its share & transfer GoI share money to Karimnagar & Warangal pic.twitter.com/ivv3HRfwrs — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 27, 2022

‘Timely release would have meant better management of the recent floods’

If the funds would have been transferred to the smart cities on time, it would have contributed to the local administration’s flood management effort, opined the minister, “Timely release of matching state share contribution of Government of Telangana would have ensured Warangal and Karimnagar to have better drainage and sewerage facilities and would have coped with the recent floods better.”

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar had on July 17 directed all of his TRS MPs to raise their voices against the Centre in both the Houses of the Parliament during the upcoming monsoon session. Addressing all the MPs, the KCR claimed that the BJP-led Centre has held a "partisan attitude" towards the state of Telangana.

“The Modi government has never encouraged Telangana, which is developing with economic discipline but is indulging in conspiracies to hinder development,” KCR said.

Furthermore, the chief minister also claimed that the Centre has turned a blind eye towards the state of Telangana as he said, “It is very sad to see that PM Modi has turned a blind eye on Telangana, which is progressing unopposed under the regime and wants to suppress Telangana economically in the name of rules." "If we look at the figures, even the common man will understand the injustice of the Central government to Telangana", he added.