'Either World Is Foolish Or We're Smarter Than Rest': Prashant Kishor Attacks PM's Speech

Ex-Janata Dal (United) Vice President Prashant Kishor on Tuesday took a dig at Centre government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in India. Taking to Twitter Kishor castigated the PM's speech and said: "Either the whole 'world' is 'foolish' or 'we' are 'smarter' than the rest to believe that a global pandemic could be turned into an advantage and catapult India to top of the world."

He further said that the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a major threat to lives, economies and material progress across the globe.

Either the whole WORLD is FOOLISH or WE are SMARTER than the REST to believe that a global pandemic like #COVID that has emerged as a major threat to lives, economies & material progress across the globe could be turned into our advantage and catapult India to top of the world. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 12, 2020

PM Modi addresses the nation, announces Rs 20 lakh crore package

During his address to the nation, PM Modi emphasised on the need of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' i.e. Self-Reliant India as the only way forward amid the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire world. The Prime Minister highlighted that the world looks upon India to lead in this battle and that the 21st century should be the century where India shines. Listing the pillars of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, he said that the government would be deploying a Rs 20 lakh crore package (which including the outlays and measures taken by the Centre and RBI already) to further the goal of achieving a self-reliant India. He concluded with a pitch about 'going local' and being vocal about doing so.

