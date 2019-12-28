Prashant Kishor Waxes Sarcastic After Hardeep Puri's Withering 'Who Is He?' Remark

A day after BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri questioned "Who is Kishor", JDU Vice President and founder of I-PAC Prashant Kishor has responded. Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, he has said that a leader of Puri's stature may not know a common man like Kishor. He has also emphasized his Bihari identity and said that there are many people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh struggling in Delhi. Making a sharp but sarcastic remark, he said that Puri's post might lose its dignity if he tries to know all of them.

"He is right when he says he does not know me. How can he? He is such a big politician. I am a common man, how will he know me. More than 50 lakh people from UP and Bihar live in Delhi and are struggling. Now how can a minister at his stature know me or try to know so many people struggling in Delhi? It is a kind of offence to his stature and his post might lose the dignity. But I know him," Kishor quipped.

Elaborating on his role as a poll strategist for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kishor said that it is his duty and work to know his political opponents. He added that Puri is union housing and urban affairs minister and this sector plays an important role in the Delhi Assembly election, so he knows him. Further, he said: "It is my way to know each and every people on the opposite side. It is my attempt to know every booth manager of BJP, but that's Puri ji's way to not know me."

Hardeep Puri asks "Who is Kishor?"

On Friday, speaking to media at a press conference, the Union housing and urban affairs minister, and co-incharge of the BJP for the Delhi polls, Hardeep Singh Puri said that he does not know who Prashant Kishor is. When a question was asked about I-PAC being roped in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for upcoming Delhi assembly elections, he asked: "Who is Prashant Kishor?"

When reporters told the minister that Kishor was a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "I was not there during that time." "May be I should know, but I do not know him (Kishor)," Puri added.

Delhi assembly elections

In what is the major highlight of the Delhi elections scheduled next year is Prashant Kishor's team working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC is strategizing his re-election for the next term with a target of "Abki baar 67 paar" (This time we will cross 67), BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, has strongly hinted towards Manoj Tiwari being its CM candidate.

Kejriwal's AAP had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections. In the past six months, he has rolled out many schemes and has claimed that his party is the only party to fulfill all manifesto promises. BJP has dismissed his claims and called his schemes a freebie before elections. With Congress' diminishing picture from Delhi, the Delhi assembly polls seems to be a faceoff between Kejriwal and BJP.

