Maharashtra: 'Knew BJP Will Form The Govt' Claims Athavale Amid Political Developments

The chief of RPI(A), Ramdas Athawale while speaking to the media persons said that he always knew that BJP will come to power and form Maharashtra government, but did not expect it to happen all of a sudden. He claimed that he had no inkling about the matter. This comes as a shocker for all as Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took the oath as the CM and deputy CM of the state in a new political twist.

Ramdas Athawale did not know about the govt formation

Ramdas Athawale while addressing the media said, “I knew that BJP will form the government. But this was very sudden, and I did not see this coming. Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP were already in talks over the common minimum program. I was pretty sure that NCP might have been waiting for Congress to say no and then they would have thought of joining hands with BJP. Anyhow, whatever happened in the state, it happened for good. This has served justice to the people of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar has taken the oath to become the deputy CM. I think either Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Supriya Sule may become the cabinet minister. I am pretty sure they will at least get two of the cabinet positions. The Modi-government can also use Sharad Pawar’s expertise in running a smooth government. I want to make an appeal to Sharad Pawar that he should now become a complete part of NDA."

Read: Ram Shinde on new govt formation: 'Had no idea but whatever is happening is for good'

Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule hint at a split

Although Ramdas Athawale claimed to have urged Sharad Pawar to join the NDA and serve the people, the NCP supremo took to Twitter on Sunday morning and said that this move was Ajit Pawar’s personal decision. Sharad Pawar also reiterated that NCP does not “endorse” this coalition. Apart from this, senior NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule also shared a status on the Facebook-owned personal messaging app WhatsApp saying, ‘Party & Family Split’. These hint at a split within the NCP party, however, no official announcement has been made regarding this.

Read: Maharashtra: Supriya Sule's 3-word WhatsApp status hints at party factions

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

Read: BIG: NCP dumps Congress, Ajit Pawar becomes Deputy CM in BJP-led Maha govt

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah Ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good for a state like Maharashtra to be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

Read: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar doesn’t have Sharad Pawar's 'support', says Praful Patel