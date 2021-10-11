Knives Out In BJP Over Rajib Banerjee's Induction In Nat'l Executive Amid Overture To TMC

After TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee was named as a "special invitee" to the BJP National Executive, resentment in the party's West Bengal unit came to the fore. Taking to Twitter, former WB BJP president Tathagata Roy lamented the fact that Banerjee was given such an important position at a juncture when he is seeking to rejoin TMC. In another startling claim, he asserted that the state unit was not even consulted on the ex-minister's appointment. Apart from Banerjee, several WB leaders including MPs Jayanta Roy, Swapan Dasgupta, Roopa Ganguly and Debasree Chaudhuri are invitees to the National Executive.

West Bengal BJP embarrassed,Rajib Banerjee taken into BJP National Executive as Special Invitee,reports ANI,while he was negotiating for re-entry into Trinamool. The state unit was not even consulted.

So upon whose sifarish? What is happening? — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) October 8, 2021

Rajib Banerjee's pro-TMC stance

Resigning from TMC on January 29 after quitting as a Minister and MLA, Rajib Banerjee joined BJP two days later in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, he lost to TMC's Kalyan Ghosh from Domjur in the recently concluded Assembly polls with a margin of over 42,000 votes. Writing a Twitter post titled 'There has been enough criticism' after the election, he said, "People will not take kindly to it if, for the sake opposing a government elected with huge popular support, threats of Delhi and Article 356 (President's rule) are used at the drop of a hat".

This was seen as a reference to BJP's demand for the imposition of President's Rule in the state over the post-poll violence in the state. Moreover, he has skipped all party meetings since his defeat in the Assembly election. His meeting with TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh gave rise to speculation that he is planning to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The exodus of BJP MLAs

On May 2, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. Speculation about Mukul Roy's political future started doing the rounds after Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post. While the then BJP national vice-president won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district, his son Subhrangshu who joined the party in May 2019 was defeated from the Bijpur seat from where he was the incumbent MLA. Finally, Roy and his son rejoined TMC in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew on June 11.

After a brief lull, Tanmoy Ghosh who won in Bishnupur on a BJP ticket switched allegiance to TMC on August 30. Biswajit Das and Soumen Roy, the sitting BJP legislators from Bagda and Kaliaganj respectively followed suit. Furthermore, rumour mills are abuzz about Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani's possible defection to the Mamata Banerjee-led party after he quit BJP on October 1. As Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik chose to retain their Lok Sabha seats despite winning the Assembly polls, BJP's strength has now reduced to 70 seats.