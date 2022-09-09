Last Updated:

'Know Who Is Protecting Terrorists': Fadnavis Slams MVA Amid Row Over Yakub Memon's Grave

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis made a massive statement saying that it was clear 'who're protecting terrorists', in a veiled attack at the MVA alliance.

Yakub Menon

As the issue of beautification of the grave of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict Yakub Memon is getting traction, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a massive statement saying that it was clear 'who were protecting the terrorists', in a veiled attack at the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said that his government had the audacity to go to the Supreme Court at 2 am and get an order against Memon. "Everyone knows under whose watch this happened (terrorist Yakub Memon's tomb was beautified), but today is not the day to talk about it...So don't ask me such questions," Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister said. 

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde had called the beautification of Memon's grave unacceptable and reiterated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been informed, and a 'proper enquiry' into the matter has begun by the officials. 

Complainants speak to Republic 

For involvement in the multiple blasts that rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1,400, Yakub Memon was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015. Yakub's mortal remains were then airlifted to Mumbai, and he was buried at Bada Qabrastan in the Marine Lines area of Mumbai, where his parents are also buried.

Recently, it came to light that his grave was beautified. Pictures doing the rounds showed that the 1993 Mumbai blasts convict's grave was covered with tiles and lit up with LED lights. After the uproar, the lights were removed.

