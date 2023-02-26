Know Why CM Bommai Said 'time For Congress Leader Siddaramaiah To Face Harsh Truth'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday stated that the time has come for Leader of the Opposition in Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah to face the harsh truth in connection with the alleged Arkavathy Layout identification scam.

Earlier, CM Bommai also cited the Kempanna Commission Report to accuse Siddaramaiah, who is also a former chief minister of the state, of being allegedly involved in corruption. However, the Congress leader denied the allegations made against him by Bommai and said that Chief Minister was speaking lies regarding the Arkavathi Layout identification scam.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's denial of allegations, CM Bommai, said, "He should read the Kempanna Commission report that had been prepared after gathering all the pieces of evidence and there was no question of the telling lies.”

“In turn, it was Siddaramaiah who was bluffing. The Congress leader wrote on the document saying -officials brought files, I have endorsed. This means Siddaramaiah has accepted committing the mistake. What more evidence is required than this?”

CM Bommai went on to mention the Advocate General's comment and the judge's remarks on the case. He said, "The judge, in his orders, has mentioned that it had been done to shield the corruption of the politicians and officials. I have said the same thing. I have read the commission report and the judgment…I have also seen what action they have taken based on the report. We will take the next course of action."

Arkavathy Layout identification scam

Justice Kempanna Commission's report on the denotification of Arkavathy Layout land was submitted in 2017 when Congress was in power in Karnataka. However, the report never came out to the public.

Recently, CM Bommai read the parts of the report and mentioned that Siddaramaiah was accused of denotifying land in the Arkavathy Layout. In a scathing attack on Congress, CM Bommai said, "Leader of the Opposition [Siddaramaiah] has said that no land was denotified in the Arkavathy Layout."

Later, he cited a part of the commission report and said, "868 acres were excluded from the acquisition in violation of court orders to favour owners and persons interested in the lands. "Is this not corruption?"

He went on to mention that the Akravathy Layout scam caused a loss of Rs 8,000 crore to the government and Congress has no records of the money. "Where did this money go? We will prosecute those involved in the scam. We will put all of them in jail," he added.