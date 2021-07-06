Kodakara Hawala Case: Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran To Skip SIT Summons

BJP leader and the party's Kerala chief K Surendran on Tuesday has said that he will not be appearing for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioning in the Kodakara hawala case. In his response to the notice handed over to him, Surendran has informed that he had programmes lined up, therefore he cannot appear before the SIT. Even so, the BJP leader has not been declared as an accused in the case.

'Ready to appear for the probe': K Surendran

However, contrary to his response, the BJP leader on Saturday had informed that he is 'not afraid' to appear for the probe into the Kodakara highway heist case. Speaking to media personnel, Surendran had said that he will not give excuses to avoid the summons. Even so, he had maintained that he was not sure if he will appear for questioning.

"I got the notice to appear as a witness only on Friday. I have not decided on appearing on Tuesday and it is not legally mandatory to appear on the very same day as was sought. I can make it some other day also," he further added.

He further added that the party's meeting was supposed to take place on the day he has been asked to appear. Surendran has stated that the party meeting schedule was decided long before he received the notice. The BJP unit in Kerala has also alleged political vendetta by the ruling CPI(M).

Kodakara money laundering

The case surfaced just three days before the assembly elections when a man named Shamjeer Shamsudeen, who was transporting money in a vehicle that was supposedly going from Thrissur to Kochi via the Thrissur-Ernakulam highway. According to reports, he was allegedly attacked by a group of nine men and all the money was looted.

The alleged misuse of the Kerala BJP funds came to light after two persons- Dharmaraj and Shamjudeen lodged a complaint with the Kodakara police station claiming that a gang had intercepted them at the Kodakara flyover and taken away the Rs 25 lakh that they were carrying from Kozhikode to Kochi on April 3.

With PTI Inputs