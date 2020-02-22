Cong' Kodikunnil Suresh condemns Nagaur Assault Case, Says 'perpetrators Must Be Punished'

Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh on Friday condemned the brutal violence and assault against two Dalit youths in Rajasthan's Nagaur district and said that the state government must provide adequate compensation to the victims.

In his letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Suresh expressed "angst and disbelief at the level of violence that was unleashed upon the two Dalit youths as they were subjected to barbaric torture even when they were pleading with the perpetrators."

The Congress leader asked the Rajasthan government to take necessary measures and immediate action against the perpetrators of this "heinous crime."

READ | Crimes Against Dalits Ups: BJP's Malviya Reminds Rahul Gandhi Who Is In Power In Rajasthan

'Government must set an example of responsiveness'

The state government must take stringent action against those who commit atrocities against minorities, and set an example of efficiency and responsiveness for other states

Suresh said that the state government "must set an example of responsive legal deterrence, preventing the occurrence of such crimes in the future against the Dalits in Rajasthan that other states can refer and practice."

In his letter to CM Gehlot, Kodikunnil Suresh further emphasised that the "very idea of primal vigilante justice, by making a mockery of law enforcement agencies and the court is at its zenith ever since the BJP government came to power in 2014 and SC/STs and minorities and other sections of the society are fearing for survival."

Suresh also sought adequate compensation to the victims of the assault.

READ | 'Govt Should Not Take Pretentious, But Effective Action': Mayawati On Nagaur Dalit Assault

Two Dalits brutally assaulted, CM Gehlot assures justice to victims

Two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staff in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday, February 19. The matter came to light when a video of the assault went viral.

Assuring justice to the two Dalits who were brutally beaten up in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, stated that seven accused have been arrested so far. He added that all culprits will be punished and victims will get justice.

READ | Gehlot Assures Justice To Victims In Nagaur Dalit Assault, After Rahul Gandhi Urges Action

READ | Two Dalit Men Thrashed Horrifically For Stealing Rs 500 In Rajasthan's Nagaur District