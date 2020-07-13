Kolkata: Bengal BJP Holds Rally Demanding CBI Probe Into Alleged Suicide Of Hemtabad MLA

The death by hanging of a BJP MLA in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Monday has drawn sharp reactions from the party with members marching in Kolkata holding placards and demanding an inquiry into the leader's death by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The state unit has called for a 12-hour bandh in districts of North Bengal on Tuesday as a mark of protest as some have raised suspicion that there might be a political angle to the legislator's death.

The hanging body of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found in Bindal village. He was earlier a CPI(M) MLA but had changed camps and joined BJP in 2019. His joining had took place in Delhi in presence of senior BJP leaders.

The family of the MLA claims that he has been killed and hanged later. However, police say the cause of death whether suicide or murder will be ascertained after post mortem. The body has been sent to Raigunj hospital for post mortem. BJP has ruled out the death being a suicide.

BJP National President JP Nadda called the 'suspected heinous killing' as extremely shocking and deplorable while adding that people will not forgive the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. While speaking to Republic TV, state unit chief Dilip Ghosh said that BJP leaders get threats regularly and the law and order situation in the state is so bad that even public servants are not safe, let alone the plight of the people at large.

"The cold blooded murder of Hemtabad BJP MLA is shocking and unfortunate. We demand a CBI investigation as State Government will not do fair enquiry. We will do protests all across the state..."

Suicide note recovered

West Bengal police found a suicide note from the pocket of Roy that mentions the names of two persons and reads, “these two people are responsible for my death”. The names have not being shared by the police as their role needs to be investigated.

"A suicide note is recovered from the shirt pocket of the deceased. Two persons have been named in the note as responsible for his death. All necessary steps of investigation such as the use of tracker dog, visit of forensic experts are being taken. Post mortem is yet to be done. People are requested not to jump on speculative, biased and judgmental conclusions and to wait for the investigation to complete," read the official statement from West Bengal police.

