Kolkata Civic Elections: BJP Alleges TMC Workers Concealing CCTV Cameras At Poll Booths

As the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections have commenced on December 19, BJP's National Information & Technology in-charge Amit Malviya took to Twitter to reveal the ruling TMC's 'malpractice and consequent attempt to rig polls'. The civic polls, which was delayed owing to COVID-19, is perceived as an opportunity for CM Mamata Banerjee's party to effectuate the much-required repute makeover after the 2018 panchayat elections, considering that the party is on a spree to expand nationally.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya shared a visual from a polling booth, wherein alleged TMC party workers are seen pasting stickers in a bid to conceal CCTV cameras installed in the premises. Deeming the deed as gross 'malpractice', Malviya called out the West Bengal Election Commission to prevent the unconstitutional act.

BJP alleges TMC workers concealed CCTV at KMC polling booths

Malviya wrote, "The court ordered CCTV cameras to be put in all polling booths for the KMC election. But TMC goons have pasted stickers on them. What is the WB State Election Commission doing to stop this malpractice and consequent attempt to rig polls? This is a gross violation of court order."

'West Bengal Election Commission making it convenient for Mamata Banerjee and her nephew?': BJP

Pointing out the arbitrariness, the BJP in-charge shared WB State Election Commission's orders dated December 18 pertaining to 'armed security men inside the booth' and compared the same to another order dated November 26, which had no mention of taking security men 'inside the booth'.

He said, "On 18 Dec2021, a day before KMC polls, WB State Election Commission issues a notification allowing Z+ protectees to take armed security men inside the booth. No such mention in order of 26Nov2021. One wonders who are they making it convenient for? Mamata Banerjee and her nephew?"

Furthermore, Malviya questioned the TMC supremo for being volatile in her own state despite doing everything to remain relevant in KMC polls.

He added, "Widespread electoral malpractice, rape threats and intimidation, misuse of every agency from the State Election Commission to police and civil administration, Mamata Banerjee and her TMC have done it all to remain relevant in KMC polls, yet they are not sure of their performance."