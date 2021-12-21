Kolkata Civic Polls: BJP Routed As TMC Retains Power With Huge Victory In West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has faced yet another setback in West Bengal where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the Kolkata civic polls on Tuesday. With this, the TMC has further cemented its position as the state government. It now rules West Bengal with an iron-clad majority.

On the other hand, the saffron party's woes in West Bengal started off during the state Assembly elections that were held earlier this year. The BJP has been routed in West Bengal with its latest debacle.

West Bengal Assembly polls

The West Bengal Assembly elections were perhaps the most and the only highly dramatic Assembly polls in the state this year. The BJP was optimistic and had expressed hopes to form the government after it bagged 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election.

Soon after that, it started to make its presence felt in the state and carried out several activities and dispatched several top brass leaders from the party who visited the state constantly ahead of the Assembly polls. Union Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah himself visted West Bengal on multiple occassions.

Adding fuel to BJP's hopes for West Bengal, several Trinamool Congress leaders jumped ship to join the saffron party's camp. Some of these known names are - Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Biswajit Kundu, Banasri Maity, Sunil Mondal, Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh.

The party constantly avered that it will bag more than 200 seats in the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly. One of the key highlights and a constituency in focus was Nandigram - wherein a high-octane battle ensued between former TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee herself.

Adhikari, once a close confidante of Banerjee, had joined the BJP much ahead of the polls. Though he eventually emerged victorious in Nandigram by defeating Mamata Banerjee, the same scenario was absent elsewhere in other constituencies.

The TMC once again retained power by winning in 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. The saffron party had heavily invested in the West Bengal polls, but eventually it faced a massive debacle there. Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister for a third time on May 5.

Kolkata Civic Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party's latest debacle was seen on Tuesday during the counting of votes for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The ruling Trinamool Congress emerged victorious with a huge margin. Both the TMC and the BJP had fielded their candidates in all 144 seats.

However, the TMC has retained the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for third consecutive time by winning 89 out of 144 seats. It is also leading in 44 seats. Early trends clearly indicated that the party took the lead in 112 wards and won 13 seats. On the other hand, the BJP was trailing in five wards.

The BJP is leading in ward numbers 22, 23, 41, 42. Therefore, these figures clearly indicate how the BJP has been routed out of West Bengal. The TMC has been in power in the KMC since 2010. In the last KMC polls in 2015, it had won 124 seats, whereas the Left Front bagged 13. The BJP and the Congress had secured five and two seats respectively.