Kolkata Civic Polls: Violence Reported Across Polling Booths, Crude Bombs Hurled

As voting for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls are on, reports of violence have surfaced from various areas across the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party has also alleged poll rigging and violence by Trinamool Congress during the voting procedures. Also, BJP workers have been alleging that the Trinamool Congress "goons" are threatening and terrorising poll agents and candidates at the voting booths.

In a series of tweets, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya has alleged the 'goons' of threatening a BJP candidate's family members with rape and murder, and further accused the Kolkata Police of doing nothing. Also sharing a number of videos, he said that Kolkata Police personnel were seen manhandling BJP candidate Brajesh Jha from Ward 7 and further intimidating the candidates.

This is happening in Kolkata, not some far flung district of Bengal.



TMC goons threatened BJP candidate’s wife with rape and murder after KMC polls in front of her 8 year old daughter.



Kolkata Police, obviously under instruction from home minister Mamata Banerjee, did nothing. pic.twitter.com/3OrcqqFhxX — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, reports of bombs being hurled at polling booths have also surfaced from Ward 7 and Ward 36. Crude bombs were hurled at the Taki Boys School polling booth on Sunday, during which one was injured. Also, three were injured in the Sealdah area, with one of them in a serious condition.

Along with that, Malviya also informed about BJP councillor Meena Devi Purohit being brutally attacked by TMC goons. He also alleged TMC goons of tearing her clothes.

Bengal BJP launches protests

As reports of violence against BJP workers have surfaced, BJP's Bengal unit has decided to launch protests across various districts of West Bengal, highlighting the "death of democracy" in the state.

BJP, alleging violations by TMC in KMC polls like bombing the voters, murder and rape threats, intimidation, assaulting media and using police and civil administration to bend rules, has demanded action against the ruling party.

