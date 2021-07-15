Kolkata Fake Vaccine Scam: BJP Stages Massive Protest Against TMC's 'anti-people Policies'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a massive protest in Kolkata over the fake vaccine scam as the Opposition continued to target the ruling TMC over the issue. In visuals of accessed by Republic TV women leaders of the party agitating outside DM's office in Alipore.

Top Kolkata Police officials were reportedly present at the site of the protest to maintain the law and order situation Over hundreds of activists including senior BJP leaders were detained after the protest against the ruling TMC government for failing to administer COVID vaccines to eligible citizens.

While talking about the demonstration, BJP leader Debasree Chaudhuri said that the 'fight against West Bengal govt's anti-people policies will continue'.

West Bengal | BJP workers stage protest in Kolkata against fake COVID-19 vaccination. Party leader Debasree Chaudhuri and others detained.



"Our fight against West Bengal govt's anti-people policies will continue," says Chaudhuri

Further, BJP organized demonstrations in several parts of the state. The outcry from the opposition came after Calcutta High Court, on July 9, refused to intervene in the fake vaccine scam in Kolkata being probed. A Division Bench comprising Justice IP Mukerji asked the petitioners to move the Calcutta High Court at a stage when and if they have a reason to be dissatisfied with the investigation carried out by Kolkata Police.

Kolkata fake COVID-19 vaccination scam

The fake vaccination camp was highlighted after TMC neta Mimi Chakraborty was invited to attend the camp, and later she presented her suspicions about the vaccination process as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose, and informed the city police. The vaccination camps were allegedly conducted by accused Debanjan Deb who masqueraded as an IAS officer to appear credible and dupe people into receiving fake COVID-19 vaccine jabs. Two TMC MLAs had lodged police complaints claiming that their names were on the plaque, installed at the base of a bust of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore at Taltala area in central Kolkata, though they did not have any knowledge about the programme.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had also written a letter to erstwhile Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan demanding a central agency probe into the alleged Kolkata vaccine scam. In his two-page letter, Suvendu Adhikari had expressed concern over the health and safety of the citizens who had been administered the fake jabs alleging that the 'vaccination camps' by the KMC had been publicized through TMC's trademark 'blue and white balloons. The BJP leader had alleged the role of the Trinamool Congress in the scam saying that several incriminating photos suggestive of the accused Debanjan Deb's influence in the ruling party of West Bengal had come to the fore.