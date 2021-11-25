Kolkata Municipal Corporation Polls To Be Held On Dec 19, Counting On Dec 21, Informs SEC

The Municipal Corporation polls in Kolkata have been scheduled to be held on Dec 19, while counting of votes will take place on December 21, informed State Election Commission (SEC). The development comes at a time when the Calcutta High Court has said it will hear a petition on Monday, November 29, by the BJP seeking direction to the West Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold municipal polls in the state in one phase. BJP moved to the HC after the state government's proposal to hold civic body elections in Kolkata and Howrah on December 19 was accepted.

SEC's notice on Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls:

"The KMC elections will be held on December 19 and the counting will take place on December 21. From today onwards, the Model Code of Conduct is implemented. We have issued the notification," State Election Commissioner Saurav Das said.

The SEC had submitted an affidavit before the court earlier this week affirming that it wants to hold elections to the municipal corporations of Kolkata and Howrah first as the number of double vaccinated people in these two cities is high. It said elections to the other municipal bodies in the state would be held in phases later. The petitioner, BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, had pleaded for a direction to the SEC and the state government that elections be held together to all civic bodies in the state where they are due and not on separate dates.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls

The petitioner has claimed that elections to more than 100 municipal bodies in the state, including Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and that of Howrah have been due for a long time. The elections to those civic bodies were due in April-May 2020, but the polls were postponed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. These municipalities and municipal corporations are being run by a state-appointed Board of Administrators.