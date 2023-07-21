Kolkata Police Arrests Man For Trying To Enter CM Mamata's Residence With Firearms

Quick links:
Kolkata police intercepts person carrying arms outside CM's residence. (Credit: ANI)
West Bengal police on Friday, July 21, arrested a man with arms in a car for trying to enter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata residence, said official sources.
According to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the accused identified as Sheikh Noor Alam was carrying one firearm, one knife and contraband substances.
"Kolkata Police has intercepted one person, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, near CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence while he was trying to enter the lane. One firearm, one knife & contraband substances found on him besides several ID cards of different agencies. He was travelling in a car with a Police sticker on it. Police, STF & Special Branch are examining and questioning him at the Local Police Station,” said Goyal to news agency ANI.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
