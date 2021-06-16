Kolkata Police Questions BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Over Controversial Election Speech

The Kolkata Police are virtually questioning actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty over his controversial speech during election campaigning for West Bengal polls. The development comes after an FIR was registered against the actor in Maniktala after his speech. Earlier in May, TMC worker Mrityunjoy Paul had filed a police complaint against West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and the actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty for "instigating and provoking" BJP workers.

Kolkata Police question Mithun Chakraborty over controversial election speech

According to reports, the Kolkata High Court had directed Chakraborty to provide his email address so that he can be available for questioning through video conferencing. Apparently, the actor-turned-politician had used dialogues from his films during the saffron party's campaigning for West Bengal elections.

However, Chakraborty has maintained that he used popular dialogues from his films and that he is innocent. Dialogues like "Marbo Ekhane Laash Porbe Shoshane" and "Ek Chobole Chobi" were used by the BJP leader in his speeches, as per the complainant. They roughly translate into: "I will hit you here and your body will fall in the crematorium."

The complainant had stated that Chakraborty's dialogue contributed to the post-poll violence in West Bengal. He also added that Chakraborty promoted enmity between two sides following the West Bengal elections. Meanwhile, the Kolkata High Court has fixed the hearing for June 18 thereby giving time to police to question Mithun Chakraborty. After the elections, the TMC has been in a tussle with the BJP which is the main opposition party in the state.

TMC files complaint against Mithun Chakraborty

The complainant had stated that West Bengal BJP chief and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty instigated the saffron party workers. The complaint filed by the TMC worker cited the alleged statements by Dilip Ghosh and Mithun Chakraborty that he believed caused "murder, grievous hurt, assault and injury" to his party workers "who have been deprived of their homes". The complainant also added that Chakraborty used these dialogues in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.