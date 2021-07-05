Kolkata Vaccine Scam: Trinamool Asks MLAs To Check Details Before Attending Events

Amidst growing controversies regarding the Kolkata vaccine scam, the ruling party on Monday asked its legislators to enquire details about a social event before attending it. State minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, in a statement following a party meeting, said that the members should enquire about the list of attendees before participating in an event. The comments came after a conman who posed as a senior official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation was seen with various TMC leaders.

Trinamool tells MLAs to do their ‘homework’ amid vaccination scam

Recently, a series of pictures of Debanjan Deb, the conman who posed as a senior official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and set up the dubious inoculation drive surfaced. The alleged mastermind of the fake vaccination drives in the city was also seen alongside several TMC leaders. The revelation has now forced the TMC leadership to ask their leaders to learn about the events they go to.

The ruling party asked its legislators to find out all necessary details about a social event beforehand. TMC leader Partha Chatterjee told reporters that members and MLAs, especially the first-timers, must ask in detail about events. However, Chatterjee did not mention the name of Debanjan Deb, the alleged conman.

The minister also said that the new MLAs have been asked to consult seniors before taking any action. He added that they have also been asked to be regular in attending Assembly sessions, and go to the library to know more about the proceedings of the House. On July 3, the police had taken statements of MP Mimi Chakraborty as well as actress Lovely Moitra and MP Shantanu Sen over the Kolkata vaccine scam case which has since put the Mamata Banerjee government under pressure.

Video of TMC councillor administering jabs goes viral

Seems like TMC govt has no control over its administrators.TMC's Tabassum Ara, a member of the administrative body of AMC, has vaccinated people herself and risked hundreds of lives…Will her political colour shield her from stern punishment?@MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/EaF3EsK9Bw — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 3, 2021

The Trinamool Congress had earlier run into trouble as a video showing a party councillor vaccinating a person in Asansol, went viral. The viral video saw Tabassum Ara who was first seen getting her COVID vaccine shot at the vaccination camp continue to administer the jab to another person, seconds later. She was proven to not have any prior experience or training. BJP MP Babul Supriyo had taken to his Twitter handle to question the action. He also criticised the TMC govt for having ‘no control over its administrators’.

