Konaseema Violence: TDP MLC Slams Andhra Pradesh Govt; Says 'incident Very Unfortunate'

A day after Konaseema violence rocked Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu called the incident unfortunate and claimed that the police were already aware of the possibility of such an incident. The TDP leader slammed the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government's silence and questioned why even after knowing the situation Section 144 was not imposed.

Massive protests broke out in Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh on May 24, over the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Locals reportedly set ablaze YSRCP MLA P Sathish’s residence.

"The Konaseema incident that took place is very unfortunate. There is no senior police officer or Station House Officer (SHO) present at Amalapuram police station. Police knew that such a situation is going to happen still they didn't enforce Section 144. Why was the State government silent even after knowing it?", said Ashok Babu.

Hours after the incident, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu responded and called the violence in Konaseema unfortunate. He called upon the peace-loving people of the newly-formed district to maintain calm and tranquillity. The TDP chief also condemned the manner in which his party was being blamed for the violence. "It was wrong on the part of the Home Minister to make baseless allegations in a sensitive issue," he said.

Naidu asserted that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the police were totally responsible for the latest tensions in Konaseema. "All sections of people should cooperate till normalcy is restored in the trouble-hit area," he added.

Violence breaks out in Konaseema; YSRCP MLA's house torched

Violence broke out in Amalapuram town over the proposed renaming of the Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The arson reportedly broke out when cops resorted to baton-charge against protesters who sought to stage a demonstration near the office of the district collector.

Over 20 policemen were injured after protestors pelted stones. A police vehicle and a school bus were torched. Locals also reportedly set ablaze YSRCP MLA P Sathish's residence. Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu's office was also attacked.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has blamed some political parties and anti-social elements for the arson. "We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book," Vanitha said.

On April 4, the YSRCP government created a new Konaseema district out of the erstwhile East Godavari district. The Jagan Mohan Reddy administration submitted a preliminary notification to rename the district BR Ambedkar Konaseema district earlier this month, inviting public input, if any.

The Konaseema Sadhana Samiti was against the proposed name change. On Tuesday, the Samiti held a protest and attempted to submit a memorandum to District Collector Himanshu Shukla, opposing the renaming.

Police attempted to put down the protest, which infuriated the protestors and soon escalated to arson.

(Image: @Ashokparchuri/TwitterRepublic)