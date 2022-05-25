'Konaseema Violence Orchestrated By Andhra Government' Alleges JSP Leader Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan referred to the violence in Konaseema over the renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, as a 'well-orchestrated incident' on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Kalyan alleged that the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is used to the characteristic where they orchestrate an event and then try to blame it on opposition parties.

"On April 4 itself, when the state government had divided the districts and announced the new names, they should have named the district after Ambedkar on that particular date. On purpose, they kept it for a later day. This shows that they had a plan in their mind," the JSP leader said.

'YSRCP going on with the injustices'

Quoting Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, Kalyan pointed out the atrocities against the Scheduled Caste community were the maximum in Andhra Pradesh in Southern India, with 5,857 cases in 5 years.

"That is the level of attacks on Dalits that is happening in the state under the regime of Mr Jagan. Also, whatever funds that were allotted to them have been diverted into different kinds of activities," the JSP leader said, adding that, that was the reason for the widespread resentment among the class.

Kalyan also highlighted how the SC community really believed that Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration would get them justice. "But instead of justice, more injustices have been done to them in his regime..."

The JSP leader also called Konaseema violence a 'potboiler'. Reasoning his statement, Kalyan said, "There are many communities out there. They should have gone for a referendum. He added," they were given 30 days' time. In the given time, they came up with a clause that whoever has reservations about it should come to the collector's office and they had come as individuals and not specific groups...They told them to identify and target the people who have objections and this is what consequently led to the violence."