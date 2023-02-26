Koshyari On Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar Early Morning Swearing-in: 'They Told Me To Hurry Up...'

Former Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari who stepped down in September 2019 over a string of controversies maintained on Saturday that his tenure was “full of action,” and challenges. Speaking during an interview with Republic Media Network, the 81-year-old ex-governor of Maharashtra detailed how he made swift arrangements to administer the oath to the Nationalist Congress Party [NCP’s] Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra during the early hours of November 23, 2019.

The government in Maharashtra had plunged into a political crisis as no alliance were able to form a government for more than 18 days after the election results were declared. President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. On November 23, Koshyari administered the oath of office to the two leaders at a closely guarded ceremony at the Raj Bhavan at 8.00 am.

"When you have the leader of the biggest party (BJP) before you with the opposition leader, saying we are here and administer us the oath, it is my duty to do that after proving the majority. They told me to hurry up so I hurried,” said Koshyari about the oath ceremony that was administered in the eleventh hour.

As the BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra took charge, Koshyari recalled how quickly, as a governor, he sprung into action and arranged the oath-taking ceremony overnight. When asked by Republic Media Network about how he managed to administer the oaths overnight, the former Maharashtra Governor responded: "If you do something over a minute, people consider it a good thing.” Furthermore, he noted, “So you appreciate that Bhagat Singh Koshyari was so efficient that he completed everything overnight. The opposition said it was done hurriedly because they failed.”

In November 2019, the President’s rule, which was instated a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am on orders of Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP was unable to form the government even as it emerged the single largest party with majority, with a whopping 105 seats in the 288-member assembly. Shiv Sena trailed behind with 56 seats, while NCP secured 54 and Congress 44. BJP's ally Shiv Sena was adamant on rotating the CM post and later parted ways leading to a political crisis. "People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, after which President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichdi' govt," Fadnavis had said at the time.