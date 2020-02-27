Kota Bus Accident: MP Om Birla Attends Last Rites Ceremony Of Victims, Expresses Grief

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla on Wednesday participated in the last rites of the people who died in the bus accident earlier in the day. In a tragic accident, at least 24 people died and five others sustained injuries as a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota–Dausa highway in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Wednesday morning.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed his condolences and said, "Attended the funeral of the dead in the bus accident that took place in Bundi district of the parliamentary constituency. Shared grief with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

संसदीय क्षेत्र के बूंदी जिले में हुई बस दुर्घटना में मृत लोगों के अंतिम संस्कार में सम्मिलित हुआ। दर्दनाक हादसे में अपनों को खो चुके परिजनों के साथ दुःख साझा किया। ईश्वर, परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे।



ॐ शांति शांति शांति।।। pic.twitter.com/z7TPWWuPXa — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 26, 2020

PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, "The news of the bus falling into the river in Bundi, Rajasthan is a cause of great grief. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the families of the dead and wish those injured in the accident will recover soon."

राजस्थान के बूंदी में बस के नदी में गिर जाने के समाचार से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। इस हादसे में कई लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। दुख की इस घड़ी में मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं, साथ ही कामना करता हूं कि हादसे में घायल हुए लोग शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 26, 2020

Read: At least 14 dead, 18 injured in bus accident in Nepal, more casualties feared

About the Bundi bus mishap

A wedding party with 28 persons on board was headed to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early morning when the driver apparently lost balance of the bus while traversing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits, Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar told PTI over the phone.

Read: PM condoles deaths in bus accident in Tamil Nadu, prays for 'recovery' of the injured

The bus, subsequently, plunged into the Mej river from the bridge that had no wall or railing, Kumar said. Thirteen people died on spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital, he added. The deaths include 11 men, 10 women, and three children.

The injured were rushed to Lekhari government hospital from where the critically injured are being referred to a government hospital in Kota, the SI further said. Most of the injured people were rescued with the help of locals in the village, he added.

Read: 24 dead, four injured as bus carrying wedding party plunges into river in Bundi

Read: SC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on plea for probe into death of over 100 infants at Kota hospital