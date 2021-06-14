Kotkapura Firing Case: Ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal To Skip SIT Summon Due To Health Reasons

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal will not be appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 16 for interrogation in the Kotkapura police firing case.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed that Badal will not appear before the SIT on Wednesday due to health reasons. "Parkash Singh Badal ji has been given the advice to take rest by a medical professional," he added.

In the summons issued on Sunday, the SIT had asked Badal to appear before the officials on June 16 at 10.30 am in Mohali. Reacting to the summons, Akali Dal's principal advisor Harcharan Bains had promised to fully cooperate with the investigating officers.

Previously in 2018, Parkash Singh Badal had been questioned by the SIT in the matter. The former CM had then alleged that the investigation was "politically motivated" and an attempt to defame him. The probe is regarding the police firing at people protesting in Kotkapura village over the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. Parkash Singh Badal was the then Chief Minister of Punjab.

Kotkapura police firing case

On April 9, the high court quashed the Punjab Police SIT's report into the firing incident which gave a clean chit to the Badals and directed the state government to set up a new team. The High Court had not only quashed the probe but also raised doubts over the methods and ordered reconstitution of the SIT probing the case without IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. The Congress government led by CM Captain Amarinder Singh then constituted another SIT on May 7 to probe the incident. The new SIT has already questioned former police chief Sumedh Singh Saini and some other police officers.

The Congress government had been voted to power in 2017 as one of their poll promises was to take action against those involved in the sacrilege incident, where torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib - the holy book of Sikhs - were found at Bargari village in Faridkot, and the shooting incident as well. With the Punjab Assembly Elections inching closer, the case assumes greater significance as the state government tries to bring the 2015 case to conclusion.