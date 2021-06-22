Kotkapura Firing Case: Former Punjab CM Prakash Badal To Be Investigated By SIT Today

In a recent development to Kotkapur firing case, on Tuesday, June 22, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case have arrived to question former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at his Chandigarh residence. LK Yadhav is reportedly chairing this SIT.

Earlier the investigation was to be held on June 16 which was rescheduled by the SIT after Badal expressed inability to appear before the panel on June 16 at a rest house in Mohali by reasoning health complications and his age.

A list of questions is been prepared by the SIT. The main question of the investigation is who ordered the firing on the protesters in Kotakpur against protesters demanding justice. And, who had released the order to police for firing to disperse the protesters from the spot?

Prakash Badal and firing case

In 2015, police open fired on protesters at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura. During this incident, Prakash Badal was the Chief Minister of Punjab as the SAD-BJP alliance was in power and Sukhbir Badal was his deputy.

In 2018, SIT had questioned Badal probing the matter. He had then said, " The SIT probe was "politically motivated" and an attempt to defame me".

Kotkapur case takes centre stage in Punjab politics

The firing case of Kotakpur was the highlighted issue by Congress. The Congress had mentioned that Capt Amarinder was glued to deliver justice. He was not taking any action despite Badal was the one who ordered firing.

Today, Capt will appear in front of 3 member panel and provide justification.

Yesterday, the person who prepared the report against Prakash Singh Badal, joined AAP after he resigned from the post of Inspector general of police

This case is the prime agenda of 2022 elections as the Congress in 2017 had claimed that when they come to power, they will deliver justice to Kotkapura firing case.

Protest continues

In early May, a number of Sikh activists and political parties had gathered at the Kotkapura spot where the firing incident had occurred in 2015. The protesters were seen not following COVID protocols and had held placards, which read ‘Justice did Injustice to Sikhs’.

Within few days the case will have closure after the questioning is complete.

A line of power is responsible for the incident from CM to DGP till Commissioner of Police.

(Image credit: @BADAL PRAKASH/TWITTER)