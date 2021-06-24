Kotkapura Firing Case: SIT To Question Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal On June 26

In a recent development of the Kotkapura firing case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued summon to Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Shiromani Akali Dal, to appear in court on June 26. He was the Home Minister of the state in 2015 when the Kotkapura firing incident occurred. On June 22, SIT had questioned former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at his Chandigarh residence.

SIT's investigation

In 2018, the first SIT had questioned both Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal in reference to the Kotkapura firing case. But the High Court demolished the investigation as no answers were found as to who passed the order to fire at the protesters.

During the first SIT investigation, the 12 police officials deployed at the Kotkapura chowk on that day in 2015 were examined. They were in the ranks of constable to the inspector. And 21 more people related to the case were investigated.

Complete line of power who was in charge during the incident is under investigation including Sub Divisional Magistrate (SGM), Director General of Police (DGP), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Home Minister, Chief Minister.

Parkash Singh Badal's questioning is highlighted as the entire protest area surveillance was under the Chief Minister and the state government. Every single decision made regarding the protest were passed from high power to low.

Congress demand answers in the Kotkapura case

Congress has demanded an investigation on the entire Badal family. Captain Amarinder Singh retired from the three-member panel held on June 22. He is provided with deadlines to act by the promises made in 2017.

On the same day, SIT issued summon to Sukhbir Singh Badal asking him to appear in court. So far, he is asked to appear in court but some exceptions might be made later.

Parkash Singh Badal's questioning

On June 22, SIT investigating the Kotkapura case had arrived to question former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at his Chandigarh residence. LK Yadhav is reportedly chairing this SIT.

Earlier the investigation was to be held on June 16 which was rescheduled by the SIT after Badal expressed inability to appear before the panel on June 16 at a rest house in Mohali by reasoning health complications and his age.

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)