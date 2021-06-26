Kotkapura Police Firing Case: Sidhu Hits Out At Sukhbir, Says 'SIT Moving Towards Justice'

Ahead of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal's appearance before the special investigation team (SIT) in Chandigarh in connection with the Kotkapura police firing case, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has slammed Badal over his tweet where he criticized the state government for forming a new SIT.

6 Yrs since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji.. No Justice in 2 yrs of your rule.. No Justice in the following 4.5 yrs.. Today, New SIT inches closer to Justice for Punjab’s Soul & you cry of political interferance.. Political interference was that which delayed Justice by 6 yrs https://t.co/6SltTwK75M — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 26, 2021

Sidhu took to Twitter and said, "6 years since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. No Justice in 2 years of your rule. No Justice in the following 4.5 years. Today, new SIT inches closer to Justice for Punjab’s Soul & you cry of political interference. Political interference was that which delayed Justice by 6 years."

On Friday, the SAD president had said, "While farmers suffer, CM is busy keeping Gandhi's family happy and has accepted Rahul Gandhi's directive to implicate SAD leadership in false cases. New SIT formed after the old one was indicted over political interference, is being run by state vigilance dept, so nothing has changed."

Earlier on June 22, the SIT had questioned former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. In the Kotkapura police firing incident, police opened fire at people protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015.

SIT investigation

In 2018, the first SIT had questioned both Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal in reference to the Kotkapura firing case. But the High Court demolished the investigation as no answers were found as to who passed the order to fire at the protesters.

During the first SIT investigation, the 12 police officials deployed at the Kotkapura chowk on that day in 2015 were examined. They were in the ranks of constable to the inspector. And 21 more people related to the case were investigated.

(With Agency Inputs)