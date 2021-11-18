KP Maurya Slams Akhilesh For Praising Jinnah: 'SP Should Change Name To Jinnahwadi Party'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his statement on Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Maurya, launching an attack on Yadav, said that the leader should change his name to 'Akhilesh Ali Jinnah'. Earlier on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav, while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah had fought for India's independence.

Reacting to Yadav’s statement praising Jinnah, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that "politics of appeasement" won’t help SP in the upcoming polls. “The politics of appeasement of the Samajwadi Party has brought Jinnah. That’s why I tell Akhilesh Yadav that he should change his name to Akhilesh Ali Jinnah. And he should change the name of his party to Jinnahwadi Party,” KP Maurya said while addressing the media on Wednesday.

The UP deputy CM further warned the Samajwadi party that Jinnah would not win them elections. Maurya added that the people of the state have chosen the Bharatiya Janata Party and it won’t change in the upcoming election.

“Neither (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah nor Atiq Ahmed or (Mukhtar) Ansari could help him win in this election The people of UP have chosen lotus (BJP). The advantage is reaching the people of the state with honesty. There were mafia and goons here, those have ended and the people are in peace,” he said.

KP Maurya further claimed that the Samajwadi party is in panic after losing back to back elections. “Samajwadi Party is in panic. They have lost three elections, going to lose the fourth. We are aware of the ground reality as we have an organisation that is spread to the booth. But the Samajwadi party knows too, they have goons, criminals and mafia,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav praises Jinnah

On Sunday, while campaigning for the UP Assembly polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for India's independence. Addressing a public rally in Hardoi, he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah in the same breath citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place- a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

After Yadav, BSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar raised the Jinnah card in election-bound Uttar Pradesh. Throwing weight behind Akhilesh Yadav's disputed remarks, Rajbhar opined that India's partition would have never happened if Jinnah was made the first Prime Minister of India. He claimed that both former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee and his then Deputy LK Advani concurred with the idea that Jinnah should have been the first Indian Prime Minister.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/ PTI)