KPCC Secretary, 7 Congress Workers Detained Ahead Of PM Modi's Kerala Visit

At least seven Congress workers, including a KPCC secretary, were taken into preventive detention ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to this port city on Monday, police said.

District Congress Committee (DCC) President Muhammed Shiyas confirmed that seven Congress workers from the Western Kochi area were taken into preventive detention by the police in the early hours of Monday.

They include KPCC secretary Thampi Subrahmanyam and DCC secretary Sreekumar, they said.

Police said the Congress workers were taken into preventive detention as they had a history of holding black flag protests when the leaders of their rival parties visit their area.

Condemning the detention of the Congress leaders and workers, Shiyas said they had no plans to hold any sort of protests in connection with the Prime Minister's Kochi visit.

This is an undemocratic action from the side of the Kerala police, he alleged.

The Prime Minister will arrive here on Monday for a two-day visit to Kerala, during which he will be attending several programmes including a roadshow.

Modi will land at INS Garuda naval air station in Kochi around 5 pm and, from there, travel as part of the roadshow to Sacred Heart College Grounds.

Security has been tightened along the route of the roadshow, with 2,060 police personnel being deployed in the city as part of the arrangements for Modi's visit.